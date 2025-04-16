Command Passed, Mission Endures: Navy Reserve Leaders Mark New Chapter at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — In a time-honored ceremony steeped in naval tradition and professional pride, Capt. Kerri Chase assumed command of the Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Command, Great Lakes (REDCOM GL), on April 10. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority from Capt. Shadrick Williams, whose distinguished tenure leaves behind a record of exceptional leadership, strategic readiness, and operational excellence.



The change of command ceremony, a ritual as old as the sea services themselves, is not merely symbolic. It is the formal and public acknowledgment of responsibility and accountability transferring from one officer to another. This transition represents continuity and trust—foundational principles for any military institution built on discipline, unity, and mission clarity. As Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, noted in his remarks, “Only one individual may be in command at any time. This ceremony ensures that that responsibility is visible, respected, and rightly entrusted.”



REDCOM GL plays a vital and expansive role in Navy operations. The command provides comprehensive support and guidance to 15 Navy Reserve Centers across an eight-state region, preparing Sailors to deliver strategic depth and operational capability to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces. This includes everything from medical readiness and mobilization planning to leadership development, career management, and personnel support.



Under Williams’ leadership, REDCOM GL raised the bar across every measure. From July 2023 to April 2025, the command mobilized 511 Sailors to support global operations while executing nearly $36 million in annual training dollars to sustain warfighting readiness. Williams also oversaw a 97% accuracy rate on over 400,000 pay transactions, delivered a Navy Reserve region-low 3.4% non-deployable rate, and achieved an 88% retention rate—proof of both administrative rigor and a culture that fosters loyalty and growth.



“Shad, your time at Great Lakes has been defined by the relentless pursuit of excellence,” Steffen said. “You’ve set the standard that will inspire future leaders.” Steffen emphasized the global stakes behind the local efforts, pointing to intensifying threats posed by Russia, China, and regional instability in the Middle East and Africa. “We must be ready on day one if called into harm’s way,” he said, underscoring the role REDCOM GL plays in ensuring the Navy Reserve is never a step behind.



Williams, presented with his second Legion of Merit, took to the lectern with humility and gratitude. “Serving as your commodore has been the greatest privilege of my life,” he said. He credited his team—from junior Sailors to senior officers—for building a command that not only met mission objectives but cultivated leadership, camaraderie, and innovation. “Leadership is not about one person. It’s about creating an environment where others can thrive.”



Capt. Chase, a 24-year Navy veteran, brings a record of her own as a proven leader with a deep commitment to Sailor development and operational effectiveness. She assumes command during what she called “a dynamic time,” noting her resolve to build upon her predecessor’s legacy. “To the REDCOM GL staff, civilian and military—I’m honored to join you,” Chase said. “We will continue to deliver readiness, mobilize our Sailors, and support our centers relentlessly.”



Known among colleagues for her high standards and personable leadership, Chase was praised by peers and mentors alike. Steffen highlighted her philosophy: “She treats the careers, families, and futures of Sailors as if they were her own.” From her early days on staff under Rear Adm. Eric Young to her recent command of Navy Reserve Center Alameda, Chase’s career reflects an unflinching commitment to excellence and an ability to lead through complexity.



The event concluded with tributes to family members—military spouses, children, and parents—who form the often-unseen support structure enabling military readiness. Both Capts. Williams and Chase acknowledged that their service would not have been possible without the strength and sacrifices of their families.



As the final orders were read and the ceremonial bells struck, the REDCOM GL team stood united in purpose, prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The baton has been passed, and the mission continues: to ensure America’s Navy Reserve force remains ready, responsive, and resolute.

