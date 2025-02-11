Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron secure an area after a simulated explosion destroyed the entry control point gate during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the Air Force’s new deployable combat wing initiative by grading the 355th Wing’s ability to mobilize a total-force group to an austere environment where they faced scenarios including simulated missile strikes on their forward operating site and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)