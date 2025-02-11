Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Airmen assess their situation after neutralizing a simulated opposing force threat during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 gave the 355th Wing’s inspector general office the opportunity to test and grade 12 different squadrons’ abilities to deploy and operate with degraded communications while facing multiple different real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)