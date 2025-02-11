Two U.S. Airmen assess their situation after neutralizing a simulated opposing force threat during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 gave the 355th Wing’s inspector general office the opportunity to test and grade 12 different squadrons’ abilities to deploy and operate with degraded communications while facing multiple different real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8867674
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-NC910-1154
|Resolution:
|4368x2906
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.