    Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 12 of 14]

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Two U.S. Airmen assess their situation after neutralizing a simulated opposing force threat during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 gave the 355th Wing’s inspector general office the opportunity to test and grade 12 different squadrons’ abilities to deploy and operate with degraded communications while facing multiple different real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 8867674
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NC910-1154
    Resolution: 4368x2906
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: UTAH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Exercise
    Training
    Mosaic Lightning
    ML 25-01

