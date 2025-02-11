Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman runs on the flightline during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 put the participating Airmen in scenarios that challenged them to operate outside of the normal scope of their job requirements to test their Mission-Ready Airman capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)