A U.S. Airman runs on the flightline during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 put the participating Airmen in scenarios that challenged them to operate outside of the normal scope of their job requirements to test their Mission-Ready Airman capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
