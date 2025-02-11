Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Airmen take cover and assess the situation as a simulated opposing force member attacks their forward operating site during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. The Airmen participating in ML 25-01 faced a barrage of scenarios which tested their ability to adapt and successfully carry out their mission while facing simulated threats they may encounter during a real-world deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)