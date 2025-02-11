Photo By Senior Airman Devlin Bishop | Two U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron secure an area after a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Devlin Bishop | Two U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron secure an area after a simulated explosion destroyed the entry control point gate during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the Air Force’s new deployable combat wing initiative by grading the 355th Wing’s ability to mobilize a total-force group to an austere environment where they faced scenarios including simulated missile strikes on their forward operating site and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- U.S. Airmen from the 355th Wing participated in a large-scale exercise in Utah, Feb. 1 to 8, 2025.



Airmen from multiple squadrons across Davis-Monthan took part in Mosaic Lightning 25-01, which tested the wing's readiness by simulating a late-notice deployment to an austere environment. The exercise aimed to validate the wing’s ability to project total force capabilities in a contested setting while simultaneously testing the Air Force’s new deployable combat wing initiative.



“The overall purpose of Mosaic Lightning was to test our wing’s readiness and project combat search and rescue into a contested environment,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesse Copeland, 355th Wing A3-4 force protection officer. “This exercise allowed us to understand what it really means to operate under the Agile Combat Employment concept, working in unfamiliar environments with less than optimal resources.”



During the exercise, Airmen relied on their Mission Ready Airmen training, adapting to new challenges and stepping outside their usual roles. The goal was to reinforce problem-solving skills and prepare for real-world scenarios where adaptability is key.



“Getting into an exercise environment like this gives Airmen a chance to understand their roles better and see what they may be called upon to do,” Copeland said. “Many younger Airmen have not had the deployment experience that older members have, so exercises like this provide an invaluable opportunity to prepare for future operations.”



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Pontes, 355th Wing inspector general exercise manager and lead evaluator for ML 25-01, highlighted the scale of the exercise and the collaboration required to ensure mission success.



“From the inspector general’s perspective, this was an exercise that was developed across the wing and encompassed about 12 of our squadrons in a mass effort to test and evaluate readiness,” Pontes said. “This was the first large-scale event where we implemented a sustainment aspect, bringing in the 355th Mission Support Group to sustain personnel in a simulated deployed environment.”



The exercise not only tested operational capabilities but also helped refine future training and readiness efforts. Wing leadership identified areas for improvement while reinforcing established tactics, techniques and procedures.



“It’s good to test your readiness and know where you stand so you can see where improvements are needed,” Pontes said. “Coming away from Mosaic Lightning 25-01, we have clear directions for future focus areas, but we also confirmed that we have strong processes in place.”



Looking ahead, the 355th Wing will use the lessons learned from this exercise to enhance future iterations of Mosaic Lightning. Each phase will continue to refine the integration of operations, maintenance, mission support and command and control elements, ensuring the wing remains ready for dynamic and unpredictable operational environments.



“Mosaic Lightning 25-01 was our first step in the direction of developing a deployable combat wing, integrating generation, employment and sustainment stages,” Pontes said. “This exercise sets the foundation for the future, ensuring we are prepared to operate effectively in any situation.”



As the Air Force continues to emphasize combat readiness and adaptability, exercises like Mosaic Lightning 25-01 will remain a critical component in preparing Airmen to meet the challenges of modern warfare.