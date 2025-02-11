Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 8 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron takes off during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the Air Force’s new deployable combat wing initiative by grading the 355th Wing’s ability to mobilize a total-force group to an austere environment where they faced scenarios including simulated missile strikes on their forward operating site and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 8867670
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NC910-1043
    Resolution: 4342x2889
    Size: 1000.34 KB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Exercise
    Training
    Mosaic Lightning
    ML 25-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download