A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron takes off during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the Air Force’s new deployable combat wing initiative by grading the 355th Wing’s ability to mobilize a total-force group to an austere environment where they faced scenarios including simulated missile strikes on their forward operating site and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)