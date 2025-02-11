Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman runs toward simulated gunfire during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the 355th Wing’s capability to deploy at a moment’s notice and operate effectively in an unfamiliar austere environment while facing simulated threats like missile strikes and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 8867673
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NC910-1146
    Resolution: 4328x2880
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01
    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Exercise
    Training
    Mosaic Lightning
    ML 25-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download