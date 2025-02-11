Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman runs toward simulated gunfire during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the 355th Wing’s capability to deploy at a moment’s notice and operate effectively in an unfamiliar austere environment while facing simulated threats like missile strikes and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)