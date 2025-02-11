A U.S. Airman runs toward simulated gunfire during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 6, 2025. ML 25-01 tested the 355th Wing’s capability to deploy at a moment’s notice and operate effectively in an unfamiliar austere environment while facing simulated threats like missile strikes and attacks from opposing forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8867673
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-NC910-1146
|Resolution:
|4328x2880
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
