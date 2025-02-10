Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese community members pose for a group photo outside the post office during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour provided visitors with an inside look at postal operations on base, fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)