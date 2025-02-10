Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office [Image 6 of 6]

    Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japanese community members pose for a group photo outside the post office during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour provided visitors with an inside look at postal operations on base, fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 8865008
    VIRIN: 250124-F-VB704-1039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Post Office
    35th FSS
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour

