Japanese community members pose for a group photo outside the post office during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour provided visitors with an inside look at postal operations on base, fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8865008
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-VB704-1039
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.