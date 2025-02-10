A Japanese family enjoys a moment together during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour provided community members with an opportunity to explore the base, engage with U.S. service members, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership through cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
This work, Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.