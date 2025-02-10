Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japanese family enjoys a moment together during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour provided community members with an opportunity to explore the base, engage with U.S. service members, and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnership through cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)