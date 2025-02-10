Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese community members tour the post office during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The visit provided insight into the postal services available to U.S. service members and their families, fostering greater understanding and strengthening U.S.-Japan community ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)