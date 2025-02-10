Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Klopfenstein, 35th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, explains mail processing operations to Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour fostered cross-cultural connections and strengthened the U.S.-Japan alliance through shared experiences and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)