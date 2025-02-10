Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Klopfenstein, 35th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, explains mail processing operations to Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The tour fostered cross-cultural connections and strengthened the U.S.-Japan alliance through shared experiences and engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

