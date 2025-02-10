Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Koji Numayama, left, 35th Force Support Squadron mail sorting clerk, explains the mail sorting and dispatch process to Japanese community members during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The visit provided insight into the logistics behind military mail operations, strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)