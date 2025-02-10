Misawa Friendship Tour: Post Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Richa Sasaki, right, 35th Force Support Squadron finance clerk, assists a Japanese community member during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The visit provided insight into how the base post office operates and its role in supporting U.S. service members and their families, strengthening U.S.-Japan relations through engagement and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)