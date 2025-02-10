Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Anderson, from the 49th Force Support Squadron, accepts the 49th Wing Company Grade Officer of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)