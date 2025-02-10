Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harrison Goff, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance supervisor, accepts the 49th Wing Noncomissioned Officer of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)