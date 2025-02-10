U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Taylor, 29th Attack Squadron commander U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicolas Booker, 29th ATKS senior enlisted leader, accepts the 49th Wing’s Small Unit of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8864775
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-MF417-1010
|Resolution:
|1200x798
|Size:
|204.83 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.