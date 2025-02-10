Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024 [Image 2 of 11]

    Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ellison, 29th Attack Squadron instructor sensor operator, accepts the 49th Wing’s Volunteer of the Fourth Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 8864773
    VIRIN: 250207-F-MF417-1006
    Resolution: 1200x798
    Size: 199.45 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Quarterly Award
    4th Quarter Awards

