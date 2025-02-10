Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Utley, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 avionics technician, accepts the 49th Wing’s Honor Guardsman of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)