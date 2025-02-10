Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amaliyah Jones, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Electrical & Environmental journeyman, accepts the 49th Wing Airman of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s 4th Quarter Award ceremony a t Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)