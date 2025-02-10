Holloman's 4th Quarter Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Corbin Sherman, 49th Operations Group MQ-9 weapons officer, accepts the 49th Wing Field Grade Officer of the Quarter Award, during the 49th Wing’s Feb. 7, 2025. Quarterly award winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)