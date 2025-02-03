Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, center right, describes how 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt IIs will operate during a joint training with the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. Training between ROK ground forces and U.S. airpower was organized to further interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

