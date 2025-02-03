Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

    Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 25th Fighter Squadron familiarize members of the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion with the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. This event, and others like it, are how The U.S.-ROK alliance has continued to flourish for more than 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion

