Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, Republic of Korea Army Lt. Col. Daesoo Kang, 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, meet at Osan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 3, 2025. The 112th MIB visited Osan as part of a familiarization and integration program to further interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)