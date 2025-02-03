Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

Members of the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion pose for a photo on the wing of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. The 112th MIB visited Osan as part of a familiarization and integration program to further interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 01:40
|Photo ID:
|8856659
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-BW249-1304
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
