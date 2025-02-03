Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jimmy Garrity, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, center, familiarizes members of the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion with the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. This event, and others like it, are how The U.S.-ROK alliance has continued to flourish for more than 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)