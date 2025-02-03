Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 25th Fighter Squadron, the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and supporting agencies work through the details of upcoming joint training during a meeting at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. Training between ROK ground forces and U.S. airpower was organized to further interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)