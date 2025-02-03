Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

    Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate

    OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jimmy Garrity, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, center left, familiarizes members of the 112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion with the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 3, 2025. The 112th MIB visited Osan as part of a familiarization and integration program to further interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 8856657
    VIRIN: 250203-F-BW249-1225
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: OSAN AB, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Furthering interoperability: ROKA 112th MIB, 25th FS integrate [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    112th Mechanized Infantry Battalion

