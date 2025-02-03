B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., undergoes routine maintenance following a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)