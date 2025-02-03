Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 4 of 9]

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is towed to be parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after the completion of a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 4, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 19:39
    Photo ID: 8856162
    VIRIN: 250204-F-OL684-1062
    Resolution: 7909x5273
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

