B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Cody Greenawalt-Walker, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron section chief, prepares to attach an aircraft tow bar to a U-30 towing tractor prior to maneuvering a B-1B Lancer into a parking spot after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 19:39
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
