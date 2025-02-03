Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 5 of 9]

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Cody Greenawalt-Walker, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron section chief, prepares to attach an aircraft tow bar to a U-30 towing tractor prior to maneuvering a B-1B Lancer into a parking spot after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 19:39
    Photo ID: 8856163
    VIRIN: 250204-F-OL684-1058
    Resolution: 6910x4607
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

