B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, walks behind a B-1B Lancer as it is parked after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
