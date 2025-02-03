B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer upon its return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 training mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8856159
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-OL684-1012
|Resolution:
|7449x4966
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
