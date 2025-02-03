B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Duman, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron engine specialist, inspects a B-1B Lancer panel during routine maintenance in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. The Department of Defense will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)