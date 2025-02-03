B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a training mission supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 4, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
