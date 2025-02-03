USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the largest gilder operation in the world - the Soaring Program - on Jan. 29, 2025 at Davis Airfield in Colorado Springs, Colo. The program's mission is to form the foundation of cadet exposure to military aviation, build character, and help motivate cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)