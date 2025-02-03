Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025 [Image 16 of 19]

    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the largest gilder operation in the world - the Soaring Program - on Jan. 29, 2025 at Davis Airfield in Colorado Springs, Colo. The program's mission is to form the foundation of cadet exposure to military aviation, build character, and help motivate cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 8852762
    VIRIN: 250129-F-XD900-1030
    Resolution: 4666x3106
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Training
    USAFA
    Soaring
    Gliders

