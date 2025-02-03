USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participating in the 98th Flying Training Squadron parachute into Davis Airfield on Jan. 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 98th Flying Training Squadron is a premier character development program training 600 to 1,200 cadets annually and fields nationally recognized competition and demonstration teams, all while helping cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
