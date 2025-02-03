USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet participating in the 98th Flying Training Squadron parachutes into Davis Airfield on Jan. 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 98th Flying Training Squadron is a premier character development program training 600 to 1,200 cadets annually and fields nationally recognized competition and demonstration teams, all while helping cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)