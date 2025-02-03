Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025 [Image 4 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet participating in the 98th Flying Training Squadron parachutes into Davis Airfield on Jan. 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 98th Flying Training Squadron is a premier character development program training 600 to 1,200 cadets annually and fields nationally recognized competition and demonstration teams, all while helping cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 8852749
    VIRIN: 250129-F-HI801-1017
    Resolution: 5167x3449
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025 [Image 19 of 19], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025
    USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Air Force Academy
    Air Force
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download