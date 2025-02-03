U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the largest gilder operation in the world - the Soaring Program - on Jan. 29, 2025 at Davis Airfield in Colorado Springs, Colo. The program's mission is to form the foundation of cadet exposure to military aviation, build character, and help motivate cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8852759
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-XD900-1029
|Resolution:
|4573x3044
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Airmanship Glider Operations 2025 [Image 19 of 19], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.