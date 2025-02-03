USAFA 98th Flying Training Squadron 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets preparing to participate in the 98th Flying Training Squadron parachutes into Davis Airfield on Jan. 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 98th Flying Training Squadron is a premier character development program training 600 to 1,200 cadets annually and fields nationally recognized competition and demonstration teams, all while helping cadets toward a career in the United States Air Force. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)