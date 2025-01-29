Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron review treatment after conducting casualty care on a patient during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. Pararescuemen rapidly respond, seamlessly integrating with Coalition and partner forces to defend the region and respond to exigent needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)