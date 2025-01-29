Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan [Image 2 of 10]

    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters are parked during Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. These aircraft enable U.S. forces to rapidly respond with credible, combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 8850540
    VIRIN: 250131-F-XM616-1387
    Resolution: 5673x2621
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

