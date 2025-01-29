Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters are parked during Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. These aircraft enable U.S. forces to rapidly respond with credible, combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
01.31.2025
02.01.2025
|8850540
|250131-F-XM616-1387
|5673x2621
|12.06 MB
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
