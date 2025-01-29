Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron inserts a catheter into a simulated patient in the back of a HC-130J Combat King II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The exercise included a HC-130J and two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, loaded with U.S. Air Force PJs tasked with recovering isolated personnel who sustained simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 8850541
    VIRIN: 250131-F-XM616-1906
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan
    Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download