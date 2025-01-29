Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares to insert a catheter into a simulated patient in the back of a HC-130J Combat King II during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The exercise included a HC-130J and two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, loaded with U.S. Air Force PJs tasked with recovering isolated personnel who sustained simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)