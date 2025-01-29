Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct simulated patient care during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the back of a HC-130J Combat King II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. A PJ's primary function is to serve as a personnel recovery specialist with emergency medical capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 8850539
    VIRIN: 250131-F-XM616-1503
    Resolution: 3613x4024
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
