U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron transport a simulated patient from a HH-60W Jolly Green II to a HC-130J Combat King II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The exercise included a HC-130J and two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, loaded with U.S. Air Force PJs tasked with recovering isolated personnel who sustained simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
This work, Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.