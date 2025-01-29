Fixing em’ up during Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron walk to a HH-60W Jolly Green II to collect a simulated patient for transport in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The component of Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 included an HC-130J and two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, loaded with U.S. Air Force PJs tasked with recovering isolated personnel who sustained simulated injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8850544
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-XM616-1292
|Resolution:
|5725x3236
|Size:
|23.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
