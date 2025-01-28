Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Aircraftwoman Laura Flower, left, an imagery specialist, adjusts camera settings while Sergeant Kieren Whiteley, an imagery specialist, photographs aircraft taking off during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Our international partners are a force multiplier and one of the greatest strategic assets we have as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)