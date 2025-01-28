Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Night Shots [Image 6 of 7]

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Royal Australian Air Force Aircraftwoman Laura Flower, left, an imagery specialist, adjusts camera settings while Sergeant Kieren Whiteley, an imagery specialist, photographs aircraft taking off during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, Jan. 28, 2025, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Our international partners are a force multiplier and one of the greatest strategic assets we have as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 02:23
    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Allies
    RAAF
    Nellis Air Force Base

